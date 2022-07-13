B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Meta Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

CASH stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Meta Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,008,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,116 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,935,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.