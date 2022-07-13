B. Riley Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $450.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $64,822.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

