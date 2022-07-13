Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

