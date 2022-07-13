Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,711,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,304,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
