Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NextCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NextCure by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 137,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NXTC stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

