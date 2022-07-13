Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

