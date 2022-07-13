Bailard Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

