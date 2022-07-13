Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 456,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,918,000 after acquiring an additional 378,192 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FIBK opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.