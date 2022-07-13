Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,900 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.