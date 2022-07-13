Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,000 eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of eGain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

