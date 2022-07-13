Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,600 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $9,826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Integer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

