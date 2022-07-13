Bailard Inc. Buys New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,046,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Littelfuse by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.33. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

