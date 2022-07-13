Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 1,991 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

