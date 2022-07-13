Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 5,587 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.