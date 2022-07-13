Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 156,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average of $178.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

