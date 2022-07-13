Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

