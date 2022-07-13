Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.10% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRDM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.