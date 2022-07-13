Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

NYSE SHO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

