Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,413,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of SBAC opened at $318.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.08. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.