Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $2,415,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $902,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

