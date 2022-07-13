Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.