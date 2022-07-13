Bailard Inc. Has $176,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,615 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

