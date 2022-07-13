Bailard Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SouthState by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

