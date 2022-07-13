Bailard Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 731.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

