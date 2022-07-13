Bailard Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Meritor by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

