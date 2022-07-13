Bailard Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

