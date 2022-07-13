Bailard Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

