Bailard Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 912,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

