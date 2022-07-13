Bailard Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.