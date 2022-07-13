Bailard Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after acquiring an additional 309,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after acquiring an additional 287,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,876,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

IRTC opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

