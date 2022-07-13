Bailard Inc. Has $236,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,876,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

