Bailard Inc. Invests $114,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.71. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.
Amplify Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.