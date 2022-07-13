Bailard Inc. Invests $114,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.71. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

