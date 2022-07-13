Bailard Inc. Invests $171,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 54,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.28.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

