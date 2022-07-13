Bailard Inc. Invests $203,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

