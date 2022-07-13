Bailard Inc. Invests $217,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

