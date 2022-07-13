Bailard Inc. Invests $223,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

