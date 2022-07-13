Bailard Inc. Invests $230,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Balchem by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Balchem by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Balchem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCPC stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.