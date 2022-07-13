Bailard Inc. Invests $230,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VOXX International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in VOXX International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409,855 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,813.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,044. 37.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.18.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

