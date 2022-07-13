Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

