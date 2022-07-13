Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

BIDU opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $187.48.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

