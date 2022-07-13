Bailard Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Uniti Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 89,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

