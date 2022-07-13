Bailard Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

