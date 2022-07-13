Bailard Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

