Bailard Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

BERY opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.