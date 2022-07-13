Bailard Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 210,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

