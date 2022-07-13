Bailard Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.