Bailard Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VOXX International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

VOXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 19,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409,855 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,813.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,044. 37.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

