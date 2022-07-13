Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $4,874,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DINO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.53.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.