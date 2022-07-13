Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.66.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $492.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

