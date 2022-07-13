Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

